Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump Launches Podcast Channel The Vet Voice
Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump launches podcast channel The Vet Voice. Fitzgerald is considered one of the most influential people in Georgia Politics and has a national reach through the high-profile veteran's group that speaks for almost 9 million conservative veterans.
Acworth, GA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia launches YouTube podcast channel The Vet Voice. Fitzgerald is the political director of Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump vfaf.org. A short time after the channels launch the platform reached over 600K views on Youtube and millions of views combined through VFAF social media and their website hits.
Fitzgerald is considered one of the most influential people in Georgia Politics and has a national reach through the high-profile veteran's group that speaks for almost 9 million conservative veterans.
The Vet Voice brings a variety of shows, interviews and short clips. Featuring The Vet Voice, The Cop Voice, Chaplain Corps, entertainment and general politics. The Channel boasts a wide range of talented hosts with well-known public figures.
Fitzgerald is considered one of the most influential people in Georgia Politics and has a national reach through the high-profile veteran's group that speaks for almost 9 million conservative veterans.
The Vet Voice brings a variety of shows, interviews and short clips. Featuring The Vet Voice, The Cop Voice, Chaplain Corps, entertainment and general politics. The Channel boasts a wide range of talented hosts with well-known public figures.
Contact
Veterans For America FirstContact
Stan Fitzgerald
770-707-6291
https://veteransforamericafirst.org/news/
Stan Fitzgerald
770-707-6291
https://veteransforamericafirst.org/news/
Categories