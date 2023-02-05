Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) Announces 2023 Officers and Board of Directors
ACJR's 2023 officers are: Sam Reynolds, reporter at CoinDesk, President; Marina Spindler, Founder, Spindler Edge, Vice President; and Mitchell Moos, CEO at CryptoBriefing, Treasurer. At-Large Board Members are Sam Howard, head of editorial, The Chainsaw; Joanna Ossinger, senior reporter for Crypto at Bloomberg; William Richter, head of ecosystem growth at SORAMITSU; and Molly Jane Zuckerman, content czar at CoinMarketCap. All were elected to serve a one-year term.
The Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) announced today the 2023 Officers and Board of Directors, elected by the membership in its annual general election.
The new officers are Sam Reynolds, reporter at CoinDesk, President; Marina Spindler, Founder, Spindler Edge, Vice President; and Mitchell Moos, CEO at CryptoBriefing, Treasurer.
At-Large Board Members are Sam Howard, head of editorial, The Chainsaw;
Joanna Ossinger, senior reporter for Crypto at Bloomberg; William Richter, head of ecosystem growth at SORAMITSU; and Molly Jane Zuckerman, content czar at CoinMarketCap. All were elected to serve a one-year term.
“As the last few months have demonstrated, the role of the media in covering the cryptocurrency industry is more important than ever,” Sam Reynolds, the president of the ACJR, said. “As the industry grows in prominence, ACJR is dedicated to expanding its programming to support our worldwide network of journalists and researchers in this emerging field.”
About ACJR: Founded in 2019, ACJR is the premier professional organization that recognizes the best journalism and research on cryptocurrencies and blockchains. More than 1,000 journalists and researchers worldwide participate in ACJR's Telegram (ACJR Public) channel dedicated to encouraging the highest quality standards of reporting and researching.
For more information on ACJR's programming and membership, visit acjr.network.
