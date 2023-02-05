Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) Announces 2023 Officers and Board of Directors

ACJR's 2023 officers are: Sam Reynolds, reporter at CoinDesk, President; Marina Spindler, Founder, Spindler Edge, Vice President; and Mitchell Moos, CEO at CryptoBriefing, Treasurer. At-Large Board Members are Sam Howard, head of editorial, The Chainsaw; Joanna Ossinger, senior reporter for Crypto at Bloomberg; William Richter, head of ecosystem growth at SORAMITSU; and Molly Jane Zuckerman, content czar at CoinMarketCap. All were elected to serve a one-year term.