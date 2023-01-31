Washington SECO Awards Moetivations, Inc. the Statewide Contract for 9-1-1 PSAP Training & LMS Platform

After careful consideration and extensive research, Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders throughout the Nation, has been awarded a statewide contract from the Washington Military Department. This contract will be managed by the 911 Telecommunicator Training Program at the State 911 Coordinators Office (SECO) at Emergency Management Division.