Washington SECO Awards Moetivations, Inc. the Statewide Contract for 9-1-1 PSAP Training & LMS Platform
Littleton, CO, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After careful consideration and extensive research, Moetivations, Inc., a professional services company dedicated to serving 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers, and First Responders throughout the Nation, has been awarded a statewide contract from the Washington Military Department. This contract will be managed by the 911 Telecommunicator Training Program at the State 911 Coordinators Office (SECO) at Emergency Management Division. Moetivations, Inc. will provide the LMS “MOE911” platform and access to statewide training for all Washington Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). All PSAP employees will have access to on-site and online training designed to build and improve existing skills in specific core competencies, to restore health & wellness best practices and provide continuing education training.
Moetivations, Inc. will deliver virtual and LIVE courses through the MOE911 platform, including advanced training for CTO’s and Supervisors, Crisis Intervention Team Training for 911, mandated training for overcoming communication challenges to meet ADA requirements, telecommunicator basic training, and advanced leadership training to name a few. PSAPs will have the ability and access to upload unlimited SOP based and agency specific training and training materials including training that is developed at PSAPs by your own SMEs which can be shared with others. Staff will have access to vital health & wellness, coping skills, self-care and resiliency training and peer support programs.
SECO evaluated the unique needs of the PSAPs throughout our State and set out to find an easy to access and manage, and what we expect to become a single LMS “one stop shop” training and registration platform for our telecommunicators. Not only is MOE911 cost-effective, but the training content is based on extensive industry specific topics and delivered by SME’s in the 911 profession. It was clear from the start that they already understand the need and offer relevant training to meet those needs. Moe911 is set to grow with us as Washington moves forward to meet certification and evolving training demands. The courses offered on the platform can be customized to meet established learning paths and the existing extensive catalog is continually expanding with the addition of Moe911, SECO, training partners developed training materials. Training coordinators and supervisors will be able to access and run reports to easily track their staff progress.
Maureen Dieckmann, Moetivations, Inc, CEO & Founder, states, “As staffing shortages plague our industry, and the public expectations become greater, it is critical, now more than ever before, that we find innovative ways to reach all of your people, 24/7/365. We are ready for this crucial work, answering the call to support Washington telecommunicators and dispatchers through some of their toughest days, help them thrive again, and provide the tools & resources needed to restore their health & wellbeing.”
Serving thousands of first responders in the industry for over a decade, Moetivations, Inc., has built a solid team of industry experts and partners, including training professionals, Quality Assurance certified evaluators, Subject Matter Experts, and PSAP Operations executive teams. The delivery of this Washington statewide training program will include some of our industry’s best voices and Moetivations’ strategic partners in dispatch training and wellness.
Hello 911: Dominique Mathis Shape Good Habits: Edie DeVilbiss Impact Dispatch: Sara Pagel The Public Safety Group: Tony Harrison Yoga For First Responders: Eric & Olivia Brenneman ...to name just a few.
About Moetivations, Inc. Founded in 2012, Moetivations, Inc. is a privately owned business in Littleton, CO led by founder and CEO Maureen “Moe” Dieckmann. Moetivations proudly serves 9-1-1 public safety with Team on Demand Services: Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement, Leadership & Professional Development, Resiliency Training & Peer Support Programs, Wellness and Peer Community Programs, Operations Management Services, and virtual online & LIVE training programs. Moetivations, Inc. helps 9-1-1 agencies and public safety vendors improve staffing retention strategies, onboarding efficiencies and operations processes. We are nationally recognized for our positive impact on staffing, engaging and sustainable training methodologies, and wellness program subject matter expertise. Along with a team of public safety veterans experienced in PSAP operations, 9-1-1 dispatching and law enforcement, our company stays at the forefront of industry best practices. Learn more at www.moetivations.com.
Kristy Wade
303-993-7850
moetivations.com
