The Audiobook for Michael Anthony Alberta's Newest Release, "The Renaissance Man," Drops Mid-February

The Renaissance Man revolves around a period of history that transitioned humanity from the Medieval Ages into modernity. Associated with unprecedented social change, this era is best known for the revival of classical antiquity. Scholars suggest the Renaissance started with the 1st scientific study of perspective. It was introduced in a treatise named De pictura, published in 1435. The author, Leon Battista Alberti (1404-1472) was an Italian polymath, the ultimate Renaissance Man.