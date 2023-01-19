Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Idaho Self Storage Facility
Ryan Layton of AREA Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of Pleasant View Self Storage in Post Falls, Idaho.
Spokane, WA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Layton of AREA Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of Pleasant View Self Storage in Post Falls, Idaho. The facility offers 182 steel framed storage units totaling 28,410 rentable square feet and also is above 88% occupancy. Pleasant View Self Storage is located in the very popular Post Falls, Idaho market, conveniently accessed right off Interstate 90 near the Washington & Idaho border. The property has four steel framed storage buildings, a rental office with bathroom, kitchen and secure in/out hydraulic lift gate, PTI gate keypad, and asphalt drive aisles. The buyer is local and has previously purchased (4) facilities in the market.
Ryan Layton is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate covering Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, he can be reached at 509-435-2424.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
