Real Estate Agent Recognized as Top Charity Contributor in Canada

A leading Real Estate Agent, Rick Cenaiko with Royal LePage Wolstencroft in Langley, BC, has been recognized as the #5 Real Estate Agent in Canada for charitable contributions by Rate-My-Agent.com. The agent has been dedicated supporter of various charitable organizations and causes and through their hard work and generosity, they have made a positive impact on the lives of many individuals and families in need.