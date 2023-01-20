Real Estate Agent Recognized as Top Charity Contributor in Canada
A leading Real Estate Agent, Rick Cenaiko with Royal LePage Wolstencroft in Langley, BC, has been recognized as the #5 Real Estate Agent in Canada for charitable contributions by Rate-My-Agent.com. The agent has been dedicated supporter of various charitable organizations and causes and through their hard work and generosity, they have made a positive impact on the lives of many individuals and families in need.
Langley, Canada, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rate-My-Agent.com is pleased to announce that Rick Cenaiko (Rick the REALTOR®), a leading real estate agent based in Langley, B.C., has been recognized as the #5 Real Estate Agent in Canada for charitable contributions. This prestigious award recognizes agents who have made significant contributions to their communities through charitable giving.
Rick the REALTOR® has been a dedicated supporter of various charitable organizations and causes, and through their hard work and generosity, they have made a positive impact on the lives of many individuals and families in need.
"I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the opportunity to give back to my community," commented Rick when notified of the award. "It is important to me to use my success in real estate to make a difference in the lives of others. I will continue to support and contribute to charitable organizations that align with my values and make a meaningful impact."
