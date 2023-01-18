Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Jade Power Trust CVRs
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,002,000 Contingent Value Rights (the “CVRs”) of Jade Power Trust (the “Issuer”), at a price of $0.2 (2 cents) in US Dollars per CVR.
Minnetonka, MN, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,002,000 Contingent Value Rights (the “CVRs”) of Jade Power Trust (the “Issuer”), at a price of $0.2 (2 cents) in US Dollars per CVR. The minimum size for submission is 1,000 CVRs. Submitted offers will be processed in the order they are received on a first-come, first served basis.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Contact
Alternative Liquidity CapitalContact
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Categories