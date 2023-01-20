Automatic Creation of AI Virtual Agents for Zendesk Chat Users by Môveo AI
New York, NY, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Môveo’s latest Zendesk chat integration allows companies to use their existing customer support data in order to automatically create AI virtual agents tailored to their communication needs.
Môveo’s AI technology is designed to learn from past conversations and clone your best human agents, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for your customers. According to Panos Karagiannis, CEO of Môveo AI, “This new and powerful integration will allow companies to enjoy the benefits of a conversational AI solution, without the increased costs of creating and configuring AI agents.”
Môveo AI is a conversational AI company headquartered in New York City, with presence in 87 countries in Europe and Latin America. Môveo provides a SaaS platform for building AI virtual assistants, trained to understand and resolve customer queries in 17 languages.
