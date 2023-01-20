xSuite with New Head of Product Management
When it comes to filling management positions, the specialist for document-based processes successfully draws from its own ranks.
Ahrensburg, Germany, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jan Schulze (30) has been put in charge of Product Management at xSuite Group as of 1 January 2023. The graduate in business informatics (FH Wedel) previously acted as Product Manager for the SAP portfolio of the internationally active software manufacturer. He joined xSuite in 2013.
In his new position, Jan Schulze will be in charge of the Product Management and Technical Documentation divisions at xSuite. Among other areas, Schulze’s work will focus on managing projects relating to the strategic orientation of the company from a product-driven perspective. This involves the transfer of corporate goals into the product portfolio, responding to market requirements as well as monitoring and filtering market trends and taking them into account as needed.
In his role of Head of Product Management, Jan Schulze is responsible for various product management teams and for ensuring the smooth cooperation with software development. The common goal is to further develop software solutions for SAP and cloud environments in a consistent manner and with an eye to market needs. Schulze is also responsible for facilitating communication between the xSuite subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the USA.
Under the leadership of Jan Schulze, a new offering model for companies was developed and launched on 1 January 2023, making all solutions available as a subscription service going forward. This service includes basic packages for the invoicing and procurement solution as well as premium packages that offer additional features.
The SAP-integrated xSuite software solutions have matured to version 5.2.9 and include applications for the digital and automated processing of invoices, purchase orders, order confirmations, delivery bills, orders as well as special applications for the public sector. The overall portfolio also offers solutions for archiving, contract management and a supplier portal. With xSuite, companies can choose whether they want to operate the solutions as cloud-based, hybrid or strictly as on-premises software.
Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group: “We are putting our product management into very capable hands and are pleased that this position is being filled by someone from within our own ranks. Our company offers strong opportunities for development because we are constantly growing and evolving at a very fast pace – both technologically and in terms of personnel.”
About xSuite Group
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 60 million invoices, providing security and ease of use to more than 200,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving).
As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of €40 million for 2021.
In his new position, Jan Schulze will be in charge of the Product Management and Technical Documentation divisions at xSuite. Among other areas, Schulze’s work will focus on managing projects relating to the strategic orientation of the company from a product-driven perspective. This involves the transfer of corporate goals into the product portfolio, responding to market requirements as well as monitoring and filtering market trends and taking them into account as needed.
In his role of Head of Product Management, Jan Schulze is responsible for various product management teams and for ensuring the smooth cooperation with software development. The common goal is to further develop software solutions for SAP and cloud environments in a consistent manner and with an eye to market needs. Schulze is also responsible for facilitating communication between the xSuite subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the USA.
Under the leadership of Jan Schulze, a new offering model for companies was developed and launched on 1 January 2023, making all solutions available as a subscription service going forward. This service includes basic packages for the invoicing and procurement solution as well as premium packages that offer additional features.
The SAP-integrated xSuite software solutions have matured to version 5.2.9 and include applications for the digital and automated processing of invoices, purchase orders, order confirmations, delivery bills, orders as well as special applications for the public sector. The overall portfolio also offers solutions for archiving, contract management and a supplier portal. With xSuite, companies can choose whether they want to operate the solutions as cloud-based, hybrid or strictly as on-premises software.
Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group: “We are putting our product management into very capable hands and are pleased that this position is being filled by someone from within our own ranks. Our company offers strong opportunities for development because we are constantly growing and evolving at a very fast pace – both technologically and in terms of personnel.”
About xSuite Group
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 60 million invoices, providing security and ease of use to more than 200,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving).
As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of €40 million for 2021.
Contact
xSuite GroupContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Categories