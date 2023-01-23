Author Socorro Contreras’s New Book, "The Hero," Centers Around a Special Dog Who Rescues a New Friend and Discovers an Important Lesson About Christ's Teachings
Recent release “The Hero,” from Covenant Books author Socorro Contreras, is a captivating story of a young puppy named Boomer who develops a special gift with the help of a blue cape made from his grandmother. Now able to fly and help others, Boomer will discover the powers that prayers can hold and how to live with others in harmony and love as Christ would want.
Bridgeview, IL, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Socorro Contreras, a loving grandmother who was raised in the Evangelical Covenant faith, earned a BA in psychology, and has been in the medical field for thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “The Hero”: an adorable story about an adventurous puppy with a special gift who learns an important lesson.
“This book and its characters are real,” writes Contreras. “It is about kindness and love, and although we are all different in many ways, it teaches us and our children to be kind and to love each other as Jesus Christ did. We can all be heroes just like Boomer, the hero of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Socorro Contreras’s new book is dedicated to the author’s granddaughter, who helped to inspire Contreras to write “The Hero” with her kindness and love for others and Jesus Christ. Contreras shares her story in the hopes of imparting with young readers its valuable message of living in harmony with others as Christ wishes of his followers.
Readers can purchase “The Hero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book and its characters are real,” writes Contreras. “It is about kindness and love, and although we are all different in many ways, it teaches us and our children to be kind and to love each other as Jesus Christ did. We can all be heroes just like Boomer, the hero of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Socorro Contreras’s new book is dedicated to the author’s granddaughter, who helped to inspire Contreras to write “The Hero” with her kindness and love for others and Jesus Christ. Contreras shares her story in the hopes of imparting with young readers its valuable message of living in harmony with others as Christ wishes of his followers.
Readers can purchase “The Hero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories