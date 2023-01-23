Author Socorro Contreras’s New Book, "The Hero," Centers Around a Special Dog Who Rescues a New Friend and Discovers an Important Lesson About Christ's Teachings

Recent release “The Hero,” from Covenant Books author Socorro Contreras, is a captivating story of a young puppy named Boomer who develops a special gift with the help of a blue cape made from his grandmother. Now able to fly and help others, Boomer will discover the powers that prayers can hold and how to live with others in harmony and love as Christ would want.