Author Helen Parker’s New Book, "Sleepy's Secret," is an Adorable and Fun Children’s Story That Invites Readers to Discover Why Sleepy the Cat is so Sleepy

Recent release “Sleepy's Secret,” from Covenant Books author Helen Parker, is a charming and delightful children’s story that introduces Mr. and Mrs. Sweeney, who have always wondered why their sweet housecat, Sleepy, spends the entire day sleeping.