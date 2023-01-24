Author Helen Parker’s New Book, "Sleepy's Secret," is an Adorable and Fun Children’s Story That Invites Readers to Discover Why Sleepy the Cat is so Sleepy
Recent release “Sleepy's Secret,” from Covenant Books author Helen Parker, is a charming and delightful children’s story that introduces Mr. and Mrs. Sweeney, who have always wondered why their sweet housecat, Sleepy, spends the entire day sleeping.
San Bernardino, CA, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Helen Parker, who lives in San Bernardino, has completed her new book, “Sleepy's Secret”: a sweet and creative children’s story about Sleepy the cat, who only wakes up to eat his three daily meals. What is Sleepy doing at night?
Author Helen Parker is a former college professor and the proud mother of two sons. She enjoys writing, reading, and spending time with children and grandchildren.
Author Helen Parker writes, “Sleepy Cat has a secret. Mr. and Mrs. Sweeney, his owners, do not know the secret. No one else knows the secret either. But everyone wonders why Sleepy Cat sleeps all day long. He only wakes up to eat breakfast, lunch, and supper.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helen Parker’s new book invites young readers and listeners to come along on this imaginative adventure.
Readers can purchase “Sleepy's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
