Author Christina Macchiarola’s New Book, "Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!" Follows a Dog Who Leaves His Home and Learns Something Important
Recent release “Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!” from Covenant Books author Christina Macchiarola, follows the exhilarating journey of a dog named Doug, who goes off to explore the world despite it being against his father's wishes. When he discovers how little others have, he quickly learns how blessed his life at home truly is.
Poughkeepsie, NY, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christina Macchiarola, a loving wife and proud mother who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and Western Connecticut State University, has completed her new book, “Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!”: a delightful story of a curious dog who discovers an important lesson as he sets off on an adventure.
“‘Dougventures: Realizing What You Have Is So Important!’ was written to inspire children about God’s love through the adventures of my dog, Douglas, and the life lessons he learns along the way,” Macchiarola shares. “Douglas is such a loving dog, and I pray that he helps children connect to God’s love in their own ways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christina Macchiarola’s new book delivers a profound lesson for young readers on appreciating the blessings that God has granted one in their lives, and not going against the wishes of one’s parents. With colorful artwork to help bring Doug’s tale to life, readers of all ages will have their hearts and imaginations captivated as they follow along on this joyful and imaginative journey.
Readers can purchase “Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
