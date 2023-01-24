Author Christina Macchiarola’s New Book, "Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!" Follows a Dog Who Leaves His Home and Learns Something Important

Recent release “Dougventures: Realizing what you have is so important!” from Covenant Books author Christina Macchiarola, follows the exhilarating journey of a dog named Doug, who goes off to explore the world despite it being against his father's wishes. When he discovers how little others have, he quickly learns how blessed his life at home truly is.