Author Ophelia Simon Averitt’s New Book, "Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future," Reveals the Author's Quest to Achieve Equality and Help Those Around Her
Recent release “Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future: Ophelia's Profile of Service,” from Covenant Books author Ophelia Simon Averitt, is a stunning autobiographical account of the author's life and her endless fight for equality amongst all people. Readers will discover Averitt's dedication to stamping out injustice everywhere and become inspired to follow her courageous example.
Akron, OH, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ophelia Simon Averitt, who civil rights activist who has worked tirelessly to end injustice since an early age, has completed her new book, “Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future: Ophelia's Profile of Service”: a captivating memoir that details the incredible life of the author in her constant quest to help others.
“To the prospective readers of my life’s journey, I ask you to be open-minded,” writes Averitt. “Read with a heart to understand what I have gone through trying to make the world a better place for all through volunteering and helping others regardless of race, creed, or color who strive to pursue a quality life.
“Are you one of these? If not, start now to do as I tried to do and leave your mark, trying to make a difference in your community and in America. Can I count on you? If so, let me hear from you if you read this book and say you are trying to make a difference helping others wherever you are.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ophelia Simon Averitt’s new book shares the magnificent life journey of the author and her commitment to the civil rights movement. By sharing her story, Averitt hopes to encourage her readers to follow in her footsteps and encourage others around them to make the world a better place for everyone.
Readers can purchase “Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future: Ophelia's Profile of Service” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
