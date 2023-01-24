Author Ophelia Simon Averitt’s New Book, "Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future," Reveals the Author's Quest to Achieve Equality and Help Those Around Her

Recent release “Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future: Ophelia's Profile of Service,” from Covenant Books author Ophelia Simon Averitt, is a stunning autobiographical account of the author's life and her endless fight for equality amongst all people. Readers will discover Averitt's dedication to stamping out injustice everywhere and become inspired to follow her courageous example.