Author Sherm Fields’ New Book, "The Feather, Finn, and Fur Cookbook," is a Series of Recipes Created by a Family Who Harvested God’s Gifts to Nourish Their Large Family
Recent release “The Feather, Finn, and Fur Cookbook,” from Covenant Books author Sherm Fields, is a fascinating series of recipes discovered after purchasing a century old farmhouse. Together with stories from the family's past, Fields presents these recipes bringing to life a bygone knowledge of living off the land and an appreciation for the bounty of the outdoors.
Sugar Grove, IL, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherm Fields, who owns a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and exploring the great outdoors has completed his new book, “The Feather, Finn, and Fur Cookbook.” It is a collection of intriguing recipes which are inspired by living off the land through farming, hunting, and fishing.
“The book was born from a discovery made after the purchase of a 100+ year old farmhouse,” writes Fields. “Within the home we found an old, dented metal box with sliding drawers. To our delight, it was filled with old recipes from the original 3 generations of owners.”
The book is 120 pages of recipes, as well as, interesting and humorous stories, along with over 200 epic photos of hunting, fishing, family, and farm.
“Many of the recipes are for wild game and fish. The recipe creators hunted, fished, farmed, or gathered most of their food from their land. The book’s flavor contains ingredients of a bygone era.”
It is a book that people who appreciate the outdoors and cooking unique dishes should find very interesting. The stories are true and from the heart. The book is a tribute to a remarkable family.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherm Fields’ new book is a beautiful tribute to living off the land and explores the history of a family who lives with great respect and value for the gifts that the outdoors can provide.
Readers can purchase “The Feather, Finn, and Fur Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian and faith-based market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
