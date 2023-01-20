Author Adewoye B. A.’s New Book, "Insight Biology," is a Series of Practice Questions Designed to Prepare Students for Theory of Practical Examinations in Biology
Recent release “Insight Biology: Theory of Practical for SSCE-GCE-NECO Candidates,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adewoye B. A., is a helpful tool for students of biology to practice their knowledge gained throughout their studies and to see if they are capable of practical applications of such information.
New York, NY, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adewoye B. A., who earned a BSc Ed. Biology and MSc Zoology from University of Ilorin, has taught high school biology for over twenty years, and formerly worked with the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria, where he taught biology in various federal government colleges, has completed his new book, “Insight Biology: Theory of Practical for SSCE-GCE-NECO Candidates”: a series of practice questions for students to learn the theory of practical biology and become fully prepared for upcoming examinations.
“The essence of this book is to give an insight into theory of practical in biology,” writes Adewoye. “I am doubly sure that this text will expose students fully and give them ideas as to what is to be expected in any theory of practical examinations at the ordinary-level stage.
“Students need to study the questions and the standard answers in this book carefully, not on the periphery but on an in-depth one so as to guide them, thus enhancing better performance in theory of practical examinations.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adewoye B. A.’s engaging work will allow readers the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test as they make their way through Adewoye’s comprehensive questions to ensure their full understanding of the material they’ve studied.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Insight Biology: Theory of Practical for SSCE-GCE-NECO Candidates” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
