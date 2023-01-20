Author Adewoye B. A.’s New Book, "Insight Biology," is a Series of Practice Questions Designed to Prepare Students for Theory of Practical Examinations in Biology

Recent release “Insight Biology: Theory of Practical for SSCE-GCE-NECO Candidates,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adewoye B. A., is a helpful tool for students of biology to practice their knowledge gained throughout their studies and to see if they are capable of practical applications of such information.