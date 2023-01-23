Author Linda Carpenter’s New Book, "A Short Tail," is the Captivating Story of a Brave Arabian Horse Who Uses His Newly Found Magic for a Very Important Quest
Recent release “A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, The Arabian,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Carpenter, centers around Sirius, an Arabian show horse, who finds himself on an unforgettable adventure. By utilizing his family's magical mask, Sirius and his new team will set off to save an endangered species and help deliver justice for an ecosystem in peril.
Phoenix, AZ, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Carpenter, a freelance writer and television producer, has completed her new book, “A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, The Arabian”: which follows the adventures of an Arabian show horse who uses his family’s magic heirloom to protect the balance of nature. A failure in the show ring because his tail is too short, Sirius finds himself in the lead as his life takes him on a very different path.
“A show horse with a magical mask? Predators and their prey working side by side to prevent the extinction of black-footed ferrets and the destruction of their main source of food, prairie dogs?” writes Carpenter.
“‘A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, the Arabian,’ tells the story of an unlikely hero and the unusual team he creates. Join the rattlesnake, desert tortouise, coyote and rabbit, along with the hawks, an owl and a few good humans for an epic battle against the destruction of an endangered ecosystem and to preserve the balance of nature. A story about the power of coming together to create change.
“Never judge a horse by the length of his tail but by the size of his heart and the magic he shares.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Carpenter’s engaging tale is a thrilling adventure that readers of all ages will enjoy as they follow along on Sirius’s quest to defeat his enemies to save a fragile ecosystem. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carpenter weaves a delightful tale that readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, The Arabian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A show horse with a magical mask? Predators and their prey working side by side to prevent the extinction of black-footed ferrets and the destruction of their main source of food, prairie dogs?” writes Carpenter.
“‘A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, the Arabian,’ tells the story of an unlikely hero and the unusual team he creates. Join the rattlesnake, desert tortouise, coyote and rabbit, along with the hawks, an owl and a few good humans for an epic battle against the destruction of an endangered ecosystem and to preserve the balance of nature. A story about the power of coming together to create change.
“Never judge a horse by the length of his tail but by the size of his heart and the magic he shares.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Carpenter’s engaging tale is a thrilling adventure that readers of all ages will enjoy as they follow along on Sirius’s quest to defeat his enemies to save a fragile ecosystem. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carpenter weaves a delightful tale that readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, The Arabian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories