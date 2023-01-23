Author Linda Carpenter’s New Book, "A Short Tail," is the Captivating Story of a Brave Arabian Horse Who Uses His Newly Found Magic for a Very Important Quest

Recent release “A Short Tail: The Adventures of Sirius, The Arabian,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Carpenter, centers around Sirius, an Arabian show horse, who finds himself on an unforgettable adventure. By utilizing his family's magical mask, Sirius and his new team will set off to save an endangered species and help deliver justice for an ecosystem in peril.