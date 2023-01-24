Author Prudence N. Konlani’s New Book, "Call Me Black Queen," is the Story of a Woman Forced to Endure Pain and Seeking a Life Where That is Not the Norm
Recent release “Call Me Black Queen,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Prudence N. Konlani, is the author’s story of her life of enduring pain and finding her own strength, defined by herself.
Eden Prairie, MN, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prudence N. Konlani, a first time writer, single parent of three young kids, and proud, has completed her new book, “Call Me Black Queen”: a gripping personal reflection on the way a woman was presented to be when she was young, from being measured on her ability to endure pain, abuse, and violence but even more so to accept it and smile after the fact, but she decides that won’t be her life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Prudence N. Konlani’s potent tale forces the hard question to be asked by those around her, to ask what if you can still be a good person and a good wife and say no to any form of violence, to ask what if instead of shouldering every burden alone one could ask for help and get it, to truly just ask the question what if?
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Call Me Black Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
