Author Lorna Wright-Bovell’s New Book, "A Traveled Journey," Centers Around One Woman's Journey to Discovering God After a Lifetime of Struggles and Seeking Him Out

Recent release “A Traveled Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author DIME (Deep in My Evangelism) aka Lorna Wright-Bovell, is a faith-based read that centers around a woman whose life has led her to seek out the Lord in whatever way possible. Through the challenges of life, she discovers truths through the Holy Spirit that lead her to discovering all that God has in store for her.