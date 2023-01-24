Author Lorna Wright-Bovell’s New Book, "A Traveled Journey," Centers Around One Woman's Journey to Discovering God After a Lifetime of Struggles and Seeking Him Out
Recent release “A Traveled Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author DIME (Deep in My Evangelism) aka Lorna Wright-Bovell, is a faith-based read that centers around a woman whose life has led her to seek out the Lord in whatever way possible. Through the challenges of life, she discovers truths through the Holy Spirit that lead her to discovering all that God has in store for her.
New York, NY, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DIME (Deep in My Evangelism) aka Lorna Wright-Bovell has completed her new book, “A Traveled Journey”: a stunning and enlightening story that follows one woman’s trials and struggles through life that left her confused and alone, and how she discovered the guiding light of the Lord that lifted her back to life.
“This book is the true experience of the spiritual journey of a young woman who was always searching for the Creator,” writes DIME. “She was naive and not yet versed in the hermeneutics and exegetical understanding of God’s Word: the Bible. She experienced many religious denominations, always thinking she had found the truth until the Holy Spirit spoke into her spirit and called her. She was receptive; she answered and truly believed she was led and is being led by the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DIME’s potent writings explore the ways in which God can find his lost children, so long as they have an open mind and heart to listen to his Holy Word. A powerful tale of transformation and hope, readers will discover how they too can find God and strengthen their relationship with him.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Traveled Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book is the true experience of the spiritual journey of a young woman who was always searching for the Creator,” writes DIME. “She was naive and not yet versed in the hermeneutics and exegetical understanding of God’s Word: the Bible. She experienced many religious denominations, always thinking she had found the truth until the Holy Spirit spoke into her spirit and called her. She was receptive; she answered and truly believed she was led and is being led by the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DIME’s potent writings explore the ways in which God can find his lost children, so long as they have an open mind and heart to listen to his Holy Word. A powerful tale of transformation and hope, readers will discover how they too can find God and strengthen their relationship with him.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Traveled Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories