William Bisbing’s New Book, "Choices," is a Moving Novel About Growing from One’s Mistakes and Analyzing the Impact That Every Decision Makes, No Matter How Small
Recent release “Choices,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing, is the captivating story of two people’s lives and the choices they make that eventually lead them to meeting each other. After multiple failed marriages, JoAnn and James attempt to learn from their pasts and build a better future.
Hudson, MI, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Bisbing, a gifted author with a passion for guiding and inspiring readers, has completed his new book, “Choices”: a thought-provoking and potent look at how even the smallest decisions can change everything.
“Make life choices for yourself,” writes author William Bisbing. “Put your spouse above yourself, and hopefully they will do the same for you. If you don’t do that or they don’t want that for you, move on! They are not the right ones, and you made a life-changing mistake. Look for what is on the inside as well as the window dressing on the out.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Bisbing’s gripping tale follows the ups and downs of two people, JoAnn and James, until their lives intertwine. JoAnn had a troubled childhood but soon blossomed into a beautiful woman with her whole life ahead of her. Her plans drastically change when she becomes pregnant and finds herself trapped in a marriage and family she never wanted. James is a charming and athletic veteran who is tricked into marrying an alcoholic.
Both divorced twice, JoAnn and James are at a very strange time in their lives when they meet. Can they make this relationship work, or will they fall victim to the same mistakes of their past? Will they ever learn to love again? Find out inside the stirring pages of “Choices.”
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Choices” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
