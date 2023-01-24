William Bisbing’s New Book, "Choices," is a Moving Novel About Growing from One’s Mistakes and Analyzing the Impact That Every Decision Makes, No Matter How Small

Recent release “Choices,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing, is the captivating story of two people’s lives and the choices they make that eventually lead them to meeting each other. After multiple failed marriages, JoAnn and James attempt to learn from their pasts and build a better future.