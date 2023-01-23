Semantic Web Company Presents the PoolParty Summit 2023
Vienna, Austria, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Semantic Web Company (SWC) is happy to announce the second edition of the PoolParty Summit.
Taking place this year on March 7-8, the PoolParty Summit 2023 will span two days of virtual talks, presentations, demos, and the like.
SWC has spent the last year listening to its stakeholders and surveying which topics are resonating the most with the greater online audience. Research points resoundingly towards what Gartner calls "turbulent times" – in other words, all the shifts society has had to make in the face of the pandemic, wars, recessions, and so on.
Industry leaders are forecasting that tech, and specifically AI, will be one of the major factors that allow organizations to move on past their hurdles and ensure they can keep winning successes despite it all.
The PoolParty Summit 2023 pledges to address this topic with presentations from users who have relied on PoolParty in two main themes: Workplace Productivity and Intelligent Content.
The first track takes a look at how companies have used PoolParty to create sustainable workplaces and structures. Learn from their testimonials how they have managed to break down silos, build central knowledge hubs, provide better workflows for employees and customers alike, and many more.
The second track dives into all things content management – how users have turned hard-to-use unstructured data into content that is workable, reusable, and publishable. In an era where time is of the essence and content pools grow larger by the second, intelligent content is especially important to ensure that information and knowledge are not lost in clunky systems.
SWC is happy to have an exciting roster of speakers that come from industries such as finance, climate, academia, telecommunications, tech, and more. With over 20 talks prepared, there is surely something for everyone at the PoolParty Summit 2023.
More information about this free event can be found at
https://www.accelevents.com/e/poolparty-summit-2023
