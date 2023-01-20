Gerald Reno’s New Book, "The Keepers," Follows One Man's Quest to Better People's Lives Through His Work While Hoping to Reunite with His Lost Childhood Friend
Merriam, KS, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gerald Reno, a native of Texas who worked at Fermible Accelerator Laboratory and Johnson County Community College where he was an associate professor, has completed his most recent book, “The Keepers”: a riveting story that follows one man’s journey to solve the mystery surrounding his childhood best friend who disappeared one day along with his scientist father without a trace.
“When RS was fourteen, he met a new friend that lived in the next farm over from his house,” writes Reno. “His name was Alex. Alex and RS would spend the summer days fishing, bike riding, and sharing their crazy dreams they would have and try to make sense of them. RS thought Alex was the smartest kid he had ever known. Maybe it was because Alex had told RS that his mother and father were scientists. Alex told RS that one day, RS would build a machine that would help make people's life better.
“Alex moved away in the fall and told RS they would see each other one day in the future. Early in the spring of the next year, after the snow had melted and the back roads were dry. RS walked the four miles to the farm where Alex had lived hoping he had returned. To RS's surprise, he found only an old farmhouse that looked like it hadn't been lived in for years. RS did not remember it looking that way. After all these years RS still remembers his friend and hoped that he would see him again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gerald Reno’s book is a captivating thrill ride inspired by the author’s love of science fiction and lifelong desire to write and share his stories with others. Drawing on his past work experiences that provided the foundation for “The Keepers,” Reno’s tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on RS’s journey to discover what truly happened so many years ago to Alex. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Reno crafts an intricate and spellbinding plot that will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Keepers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“When RS was fourteen, he met a new friend that lived in the next farm over from his house,” writes Reno. “His name was Alex. Alex and RS would spend the summer days fishing, bike riding, and sharing their crazy dreams they would have and try to make sense of them. RS thought Alex was the smartest kid he had ever known. Maybe it was because Alex had told RS that his mother and father were scientists. Alex told RS that one day, RS would build a machine that would help make people's life better.
“Alex moved away in the fall and told RS they would see each other one day in the future. Early in the spring of the next year, after the snow had melted and the back roads were dry. RS walked the four miles to the farm where Alex had lived hoping he had returned. To RS's surprise, he found only an old farmhouse that looked like it hadn't been lived in for years. RS did not remember it looking that way. After all these years RS still remembers his friend and hoped that he would see him again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gerald Reno’s book is a captivating thrill ride inspired by the author’s love of science fiction and lifelong desire to write and share his stories with others. Drawing on his past work experiences that provided the foundation for “The Keepers,” Reno’s tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on RS’s journey to discover what truly happened so many years ago to Alex. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Reno crafts an intricate and spellbinding plot that will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Keepers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories