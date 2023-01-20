Alexandra Delis-Abrams, Ph.D’s New Book, “Endangered Species Have Feelings Too: An Educational Coloring Book for All Ages”
Ketchum, ID, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexandra Delis-Abrams, Ph.D, a pioneer in the ever-changing field of psychology, has completed her most recent book, “Endangered Species Have Feelings Too: An Educational Coloring Book for All Ages”: an inspiring and informative work that teaches children to be protectors of the Earth and its creatures.
“This book was born out of two of my most soulful and deepest passions,” says Delis-Abrams, “both of which I consider my life work. The first is my love of animals and the natural wild world. The second is to help children become emotionally literate, which is having the ability to express and understand feelings. My intention is to educate young people to the current condition of the endangered species of our planet. My hope is to raise awareness, empower, and inspire young readers to take action. Since humans are the biggest threat to these animals, it is humans who must do what it takes to affect the tipping point—humans in young bodies.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexandra Delis-Abrams, Ph.D’s book takes readers on a journey to learn about endangered species. Along with beautiful coloring pages, Delis-Abrams provides information on each species, the reason they are endangered, and fun facts. From creatures as big as an African elephant to as small as a western honeybee, each animal is important to our planet’s ecosystem.
Delis-Abram’s writing is descriptive and emotional. An accomplished psychologist, it is her goal to build children’s knowledge and understanding of feelings. Young readers will be able to not only learn about but also deeply sympathize with these important and persecuted animals. “Endangered Species Have Feelings Too” is a helpful tool in developing emotional literacy.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Endangered Species Have Feelings Too: An Educational Coloring Book for All Ages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
