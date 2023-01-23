T. Diane Caldwell’s New Book, "Aldo and Mimi," is a Charming Children’s Story About the Bond Between Children and Their Pets and the Unconditional Love of a Parent
Magna, UT, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. Diane Caldwell, a legal assistant with a passion for writing, has completed her most recent book, “Aldo and Mimi”: a sweet and heartening children’s tale about a boy and his favorite companion, his pet rabbit.
“Aldo’s pet rabbit Mimi is amazing,” writes author T. Diane Caldwell. “Aldo takes her with him wherever he goes. They watch movies together. They read books together. They even nap together. Aldo loves Mimi more than anything else in the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. Diane Caldwell’s book follows a young boy named Aldo who wakes up one day to find his beloved pet rabbit, Mimi, is not in her cage. Distraught, he turns to his mother for help. Together they search every square inch of the house and the yard. Unable to console her son, Aldo’s mom tells him that she loves Mimi, but she loves Aldo more.
Suddenly, a car pulls up. It’s Aldo’s dad holding a content and healthy Mimi! He was simply taking her to the vet. It’s then that Aldo realizes the deep love his parents feel for him. Will Aldo’s feelings change about who he loves the most in the world?
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Aldo and Mimi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
