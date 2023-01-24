Brenda Benning’s New Book, "A Journey of the Heart," Follows a Young Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down as She Begins Digging Into Her Late Mother's Mysterious Past
Parsonsburg, MD, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda Benning, who earned a master’s in social work and became licensed for family therapy, working exclusively with adoptive families raising children with trauma histories, has completed her most recent book, “A Journey of the Heart”: a powerful story of a young adult who begins searching for her true identity when dark secrets from her mother’s past come to light after her passing.
“Twenty-three-year-old Lundyn Bell has graduated from college, returned to her grandparents' farm to search for direction and next steps in her life,” writes Benning. “As she begins to question more about her life, she learns she has questions she didn't even know she had until someone else asked them for her. When her mother passed away years ago, she thought it was an accident and never questioned it. However, her grandparents had always thought it was intentional and was linked to a past they feared talking about, a past Lundyn was not aware of. As that past comes to light, Lundyn learns her mom may have also been caught up in some shady and dark things while she was alive and had somehow managed to shield Lundyn from while they struggled in the city trying to make ends meet.
“As Lundyn tries to make sense of the past colliding with the present, she learns where she came from and secrets she may not have wanted to know but could shape her future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda Benning’s book is a compelling mystery that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Lundyn’s discovery of long hidden truths she was kept from while growing up. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up to the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Journey of the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
