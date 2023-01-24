K.P. Odom’s New Book, "1768: A Place in Time," is the Gripping Story of Two Cousins on an Archeological Dig Who Uncover a New Artifact That Transports Them to the Past
Hinesville, GA, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K.P. Odom, a resident of the McIntosh community, Liberty County, Georgia, and a loving great-grandfather who has worn many hats throughout his professional career, has completed his most recent book, “1768: A Place in Time”: a captivating tale that follows two cousins, Rachel and Richard, who uncover a special artifact that sends them back in time to experience the journey of a lifetime.
“A story of ancestry in North America,” writes Odom. “A story of life along the Georgia coast mixed with the history of people and places. A dash of trivia from various sciences. A blending of two eighteenth-century siblings and two twenty-first-century cousins’ lives. A story beginning with two cousins, students of archeology, on a dig in coastal Georgia where artifacts are discovered. Artifacts that transport them to the eighteenth-century English colony of Georgia. Ancestors, a brother and sister, the cousins met. A journey of life and love when the past meets the future and the future meets the past. Adventures experienced as a family having the ability to go back and forth through time. A walk-through 1768.”
Published by Fulton Books, K.P. Odom’s book is a spellbinding adventure that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Rachel and Richard’s fascinating journey through the past. Full of suspense and mystery, Odom weaves an expertly paced tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “1768: A Place in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A story of ancestry in North America,” writes Odom. “A story of life along the Georgia coast mixed with the history of people and places. A dash of trivia from various sciences. A blending of two eighteenth-century siblings and two twenty-first-century cousins’ lives. A story beginning with two cousins, students of archeology, on a dig in coastal Georgia where artifacts are discovered. Artifacts that transport them to the eighteenth-century English colony of Georgia. Ancestors, a brother and sister, the cousins met. A journey of life and love when the past meets the future and the future meets the past. Adventures experienced as a family having the ability to go back and forth through time. A walk-through 1768.”
Published by Fulton Books, K.P. Odom’s book is a spellbinding adventure that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Rachel and Richard’s fascinating journey through the past. Full of suspense and mystery, Odom weaves an expertly paced tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “1768: A Place in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories