No Better Events is Los Angeles's Newest LGBT Connector
Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- No Better Events, a leading LGBT+ curated event company, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Speed Connections," a unique take on the traditional speed dating concept. The event on February 4 is open to individuals of all orientations, gender identities, relationship statuses and is designed to foster connections of all kinds.
"Speed Connections" is an approach to speed dating with a twist, catering not only to romantic connections but also plutonic ones. Attendees will have the opportunity to make a wide range of connections, from new friends to potential partner. The event format is designed with the LGBT+ community at the forefront paying special attention to the way relationships are formed.
No Better Events is committed to creating inclusive and welcoming events for the LGBT+ community, and "Speed Connections" is no exception. The company stated, "We are excited to offer this fun and unique take on creating relationships. We believe that everyone deserves the chance to make connections, and our goal is to provide a space where people can do just that while focusing on our community.”
"Speed Connections" tickets are now available for purchase on the No Better Events website. For more information about "Speed Connections" and other events, visit No Better Events' website at www.NoBetterEvents.com.
Devin Dygert
813-763-2516
www.NoBetterEvents.com
