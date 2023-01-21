Rose Medical Center CEO Named Rising Star in Healthcare
Casey Guber, President and CEO of Rose Medical Center, among 104 young leaders named to the prestigious list.
Denver, CO, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emerging leaders in healthcare are focused on accessibility, affordability and boosting the patient experience. They are enthusiastic and inspiring individuals with big goals to shape the future of healthcare delivery.
They are pleased to share that Casey Guber, president and CEO of Rose Medical Center, was named one of 104 Rising Stars in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review. Casey's leadership helps drive all facets of Rose's performance, including patient safety, strategic planning, compliance to ethical standards, communications, and the recruitment of leaders.
Casey serves on the Celiac Disease Foundation Board, Denver's Economic Development Council, the Executive Committee for the Denver Chamber of Excellence, and gives to the Guber Family Giving Fund.
Becker's recognized these rising stars in healthcare with a focus on leaders with a diverse background from across the industry who are 40 years old or younger. Recipients were selected based on their quick ascent within their organizations and drive to improve patient care.
About Rose Medical Center
Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for nearly 75 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
