Mark A. Lacek’s New Book, "So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most," is an Informative Guide to Cultivating True Friends
Recent release “So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark A. Lacek, is an illuminating book that helps readers determine their most valuable friendships and reinforce bonds with the ones who mean the most.
Minneapolis, MN, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark A. Lacek, a serial entrepreneur who has helped major companies build successful loyalty programs, has completed his new book, “So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most”: an instructive and revealing manual to identifying the most important people in life.
“When was the last time you thought about who the friends are in your circle and why?” asks author Mark A. Lacek. “Maybe never is probably the answer. It was for me. Until Covid and my new locked-down and isolated life, when I realized that other than my immediate family, nothing really matters more than my friends.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark A. Lacek’s enlightening tale helps readers define the people in their life. Using the imagery of The Circle, he classifies friends into 5 unique categories: Inner Circle, My25, My Friends, My Acquaintances, and Let Go. According to Lacek, categorizing one’s companions can help identify and strengthen true blue friendships.
Author Mark A. Lacek made a career helping develop best-of-class loyalty programs for corporations such as American Express and Delta Air Lines. He prides himself on cultivating loyal relationships between customers and companies that “keep you coming back.” He now applies those lucrative skills to the loyalty that really matters, personal friendships.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most” online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
