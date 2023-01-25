Mark A. Lacek’s New Book, "So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most," is an Informative Guide to Cultivating True Friends

Recent release “So, Who's in Your Circle? You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark A. Lacek, is an illuminating book that helps readers determine their most valuable friendships and reinforce bonds with the ones who mean the most.