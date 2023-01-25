Wilsa Desir’s New Book, "The Chronical of the Stars Among Us, Four Directions," Follows a Group of Children Blessed with Powerful Abilities to Help End the Dark War
Brooksville, FL, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wilsa Desir, who holds a PhD degree from Walden University and is currently studying for the psychology board, has completed her most recent book, “The Chronical of the Stars Among Us, Four Directions”: a gripping adventure that finds a group of young friends suddenly transformed and granted incredible abilities that will help them fulfill their ultimate destinies.
“Ten-year-old Thomas accidentally came across a sacred book that would unlock not only his true identity but also the identities of his unit, changing everything they knew about their universe and who they truly were,” writes Desir. “Through their anointed journey, they were blessed with special abilities and powers that formed holy connections together that would bind them for life. As they grew into adulthood, they continued to unlock layers of secrecies, leading them into preparing for the Dark War, where sacrifices became a demand for survival not only for themselves but also for the entire human race.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wilsa Desir’s book is a captivating thrill ride that will keep readers in suspense as they follow along on Thomas’s quest to save humanity with his friends by his side. But as their dangerous enemies begin to surround them, will Thomas and his friends manage to fulfill their predetermined fates, or succumb to the evil darkness that threatens all their lives?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Chronical of the Stars Among Us, Four Directions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
