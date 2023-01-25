Mark Chartrand’s New Book, "Thicker Than Water," Follows a Young Homicide Detective as He Unravels a Seemingly Average Murder Case That Turns Out to be Much More
St. Louis, MO, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Chartrand, a proud father who enjoys taking road trips across America to encounter new people and cultures, has completed his most recent book, “Thicker Than Water”: a gripping criminal drama that follows a young homicide detective whose latest case leads him to a surprising discovery that leaves him questioning everything.
“Gun violence in Gateway City is at an all-time high,” writes Chartrand. “The victims of the all-out war for control of the drug trade are claiming the lives of the innocent. Young children being gunned down by random gunfire is causing the newly elected tough on crime mayor to make bold decisions to shake up the Metro Police Department into getting results. Enter Mitch Neely. Mitch is the youngest homicide detective in the history of the MPD. Mitch’s first night on the job as a homicide detective is to respond to the random killing of a young girl, an apparent victim of yet another act of senseless violence in the city’s most troubled district.
“Mitch arrives on the scene and is troubled by what he sees. When he is tasked to talk to the victim’s mother, he promises her he will get the people responsible for the killing of her nine-year-old daughter, a promise no homicide detective should ever make.
“Desperate to keep his promise, Mitch enlists the help of his cousin Lee. A retired Army Ranger as well as an ex-con recently released from prison. As Mitch and Lee work together on this case, they are met with answers that don’t add up, leading to more questions. One of those questions being are these shootings truly collateral damage from a drug war? The other leads the rookie homicide detective into a world of corruption that knows no end. More importantly, the killing of innocents may not be accidental but something sinister. A level of evil so sick and twisted it causes Detective Mitch Neely to question his own commitment to his oath of protect and serve. This case will truly test Mitch’s commitment to the badge, as well as the belief that when it comes to family is Blood truly ‘Thicker Than Water?’”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Chartrand’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Mitch on his eye-opening investigation that leads him down a dark, twisted path of lies and conspiracies. With danger and shocking revelations lurking around each corner, Mitch will have to keep his wits about him as he inches ever closer to the true culprit of this heinous act.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Thicker Than Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
