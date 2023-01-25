Robin Stacey’s New Book, "Behind the White Picket Fence: Detrás de la Valla Blanca," Reveals the Charming and Rich Lives of Those Who Live Within San Miguel De Allende
New York, NY, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robin Stacey, a graduate of the University of Virginia and New York University, has completed her most recent book, “Behind the White Picket Fence: Detrás de la Valla Blanca”: a beautiful tale that explores daily life in San Miguel de Allende.
“In ‘Behind the White Picket Fence,’ we are introduced to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico. Life behind the fence is an exciting colorful display of daily life,” writes Stacey. “Beautifully illustrated, the text is written in both English and Spanish. As the reader turns each page, they are enchanted by the town that is built upon a foundation of rose quartz. We wonder what is waiting for us ‘Behind the White Picket Fence.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Robin Stacey’s book weaves a rich tapestry of the lives of the people and animals that call San Miguel de Allende home and transports readers of all ages to this special place where happiness and celebrations abound.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Behind the White Picket Fence: Detrás de la Valla Blanca” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
