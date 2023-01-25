Trisha Tillman’s New Book, "Bloodshot and Broken," is a Gripping Story That Centers Around a Young Woman That Must Discover Who She Was After Forgetting Her Entire Past
Richland, MS, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Trisha Tillman, an artist by nature who began writing stories and drawing in her childhood, has completed her most recent book, “Bloodshot and Broken”: a captivating story of a young woman who must piece together her past after losing her memory, and grapple with the hidden truths she uncovers in her search.
“When Julia wakes up in a hospital bed with a head injury and no memory of her past, she feels completely lost and alone,” writes Tillman. “As memories flood her mind and the truth starts to surface in dreams and flashbacks, her past starts to creep slowly back into her life and begins to intertwine with the life and family she has now built. Will the secrets she uncovers make her whole again or completely tear her apart?”
Published by Fulton Books, Trisha Tillman’s book is an exhilarating thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey of love, sacrifice, and how far one is willing to go to protect the ones they care about most. As Julia unlocks her lost memories, she’ll be forced to reckon with her past, resulting in a spellbinding novel that will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bloodshot and Broken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
