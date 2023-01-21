Air-Weigh to Exhibit New On-Board Scale Solution at Geotab Connect 2023 in Orlando, Florida
Eugene, OR, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Geotab Connect 2023, taking place February 5 to 8 in sunny Orlando, Florida. Geotab Connect 2023 is a yearly event bringing together industry leaders, resellers, partners, and customers of Geotab to promote growth, learn the latest in automation, integration technology, and engage with like-minded marketplace partners.
"We are excited about the relationship Air-Weigh has with Geotab and the value this partnership brings to the industry," said Steven Dwight, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Air-Weigh. "The adoption rate for 'Self-Weighing' vehicles is a growing buzz among fleets as they experience firsthand the operational and safety benefits."
As a current integration partner of Geotab, Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Booth #A7, demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions product line, QuickWeigh. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh pairs with the new QuickWeigh app. The app is available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy.
Attendees at Geotab Connect who visit our team will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, and retail box. Air-Weigh will also be demonstrating our LoadMaxx scale solution. For more information, please reach out to their team at 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Kimberly Nickelson
541-343-7884
www.air-weigh.com
