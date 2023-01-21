Testrite Visual Team Will Attend Storepoint Retail in Dallas, Texas
Hackensack, NJ, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce it will be attending StorePoint Retail 2023.
StorePoint Retail is the premier event for the retail industry and helps drive innovation for the in-store shopping experience. Senior-level retailers can connect with suppliers who are responsible for innovation in every area of the in-store shopping experience. From the visual display hardware to self-serve kiosks, checkout experience and all the tools and technologies in between that facilitate the customer's experience, StorePoint brings everyone together for interviews, conversations and collaborations.
This year the event will be held in Dallas, Texas from January 22 - 25, 2023 at the Dallas Hyatt Regency.
“As an elite manufacturer of visual display solutions visual merchandising, communication and presentation environments for retail brands around the country, we always look forward to StorePoint Retail to connect with new and existing customers and partners,” says Sales Manager, Paula Goodelman, “and we are excited to have in our new 2023 product catalogs available for our meetings.”
Attending the show for Testrite Visual will be Sales Manager, Paula Goodelman. The Testrite Visual team brings together over two decades of experience in visual display solutions. To learn more visit the event page: https://cpmgevents.com/storepointretail/.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
