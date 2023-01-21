The ‘70s and ‘80s Live Again at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

The Classic Rock Orchestra will be performing on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. This eleven-piece orchestra will be performing legendary and nostalgic anthems from the ‘70s and ‘80s including a variety of rock anthems from such notable artists as Fleetwood Mac, Journey, The Beatles, Heart, Pat Benatar, and many more. The show is conceived by the creative team who brought “Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy” to the stage.