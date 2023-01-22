Oxipit Closes $4.9M Funding Round to Advance AI Autonomy in Medical Imaging

AI medical imaging company Oxipit closed a $4.9M funding round led by Taiwania Capital, Practica Capital, and Coinvest Capital. Angel investors also participated in this round. The funding will help Oxipit advance its development of autonomous AI medical imaging applications and support market expansion into new geographic regions, with particular focus on the United Kingdom.