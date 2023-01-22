Northumberland Businessman Reflects on His Pandemic Travel Sabbatical
New Book Explores a Life of World Travel, as Remembered During Lockdown
Stirling, United Kingdom, January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The recent coronavirus pandemic was tough on everyone. We weren't allowed to leave our homes, no-one could see their friends in person, and international travel was out of the question. Yet for Northumbrian businessman James Herriot, the lockdown presented a unique and unexpected opportunity - the chance to explore his life of global travel and compile his recollections for his children and grandchildren.
During the pandemic lockdown, James decided to collate various of the journeys he and his wife Debbie had made during their life together, as a journal for their grandchildren. Reminiscing about the favourite places they had visited around the world, James also included suggestions for good books to read, his favourite classical and popular music, as well as fine wines consumed with family and friends in the different locations.
Now released as a fully colour-illustrated book, James invites readers to travel with him from his beautiful Northumbrian home town of Berwick-upon-Tweed to Australia, New Zealand, America, Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Turkey, and many other countries, plus some closer to home – all 52 having their own distinctive story to tell. Sometimes humorous, sometimes poignant, his observations are always thought-provoking.
In a long and eventful business career, James never had the chance to take a sabbatical from his work. Now, following his retirement, he presents an opportunity to look back upon travels that took him all across the world - and hopefully persuade others to seek out some wonderful new locations for themselves.
"The unique thing about 'The Sabbatical' is that it really is a travel book like no other," said Julie Christie, director of Extremis Publishing. "This isn't simply a travelogue of far-flung places, but rather an encouragement by a father and grandfather to seek out wonderful new locations that appeal to you, to share experiences with your friends and family, and to enjoy every positive aspect of life that we can. With the pandemic reinforcing the need to value friendships and community, this book explains why the people close to us mean so much - no matter where we are or where we're going."
"The Sabbatical" is released on Wednesday 1st February 2023, in softcover and hardcover editions, and will be available from all good online retailers and independent bookshops worldwide. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/the-sabbatical.html
