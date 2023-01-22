Systweak Software Updates Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro for Mac Users
The app has added support for detecting "rotated & flipped" duplicate images.
Jaipur, India, January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a reputable IT Solutions Company, known for providing practical utilities for popular Operating Systems, has released new updates for Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on Mac. The software can detect & delete duplicate images that have been mirrored or turned at a certain angle. This functionality is already available for Windows OS.
“We are thrilled to announce that Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro now has the capability to identify and fix flipped and rotated duplicate images. The software uses advanced image recognition algorithms to compare images and identify even slight differences like rotation or flip. This new feature will let our users easily identify and remove identical photos that may have been missed before. We understand the importance of saving storage space and keeping photo collections organized and this new feature addition is a step in that direction,” said, Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
Other significant highlights of Duplicate Photos Fixer include:
● Fast and accurate duplicate photo detection.
● Ability to compare photos based on their content.
● Advanced filtering options to detect both exact & similar-looking pictures.
● Option to preview photos before deleting them.
● Directly scan Google Drive & Dropbox for duplicate snaps.
● Supports scanning popular image formats.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software, further added, "We are constantly striving to improve our software & applications and make them even more efficient and user-friendly. Our team is dedicated to making Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro the best it can be and we can't wait for our users to try the new enhancements. We are committed to providing the best user experience and this update is a testament to that."
For more information on Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit the official Mac App Store.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/id963642514
About The Company: Systweak Software is a software development company that creates a wide range of utilities for Windows, Mac, Android & iOS. The company has been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
