Author David Griffith’s New Book, "Road to Certainty," Takes Readers Along the Author’s Powerful and Personal Journey of Faith Exploration
Recent release “Road to Certainty,” from Covenant Books author David Griffith, is an intimate and raw memoir that allows readers to glimpse the author’s perspective as he searches his soul as well as the world around him to discover his true feelings about faith and spirituality.
Clio, CA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Griffith, who was born in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1938, has completed his new book, “Road to Certainty”: a compelling book that invites readers to view the world through the eyes of the author as he embarks on a journey of discovery.
Author David Griffith was born into a family transitioning from pioneer life to the modern world, and he loved the mountains. He was given faith as a child but became preoccupied with activity. After graduating high school in 1957, he began work as an apprentice at the Colorado Fuel and Iron steel mill. He became fascinated with poetry, which led to education at Pueblo Junior College, graduating in 1960. In 1962, he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in philosophy. After completing military service, he attended law school at the University of Colorado and graduated in 1967. He practiced law, specializing in plaintiff’s trial practice, for the next forty years. As his trial experience progressed, many cases led to deeper scientific inquiry. His first marriage ended in divorce.
Later, he fell in love and married his court reporter. When both sets of children were raised, they purchased a ranch as a mountain getaway but ended up fully committed to ranch life. David practiced law twice as hard to pay for growing ranch commitments. They loved ranch life, but in 2007, they retired and moved to Sea Ranch, California. In 2014, they moved to Clio, California, and are now members of the Sierra Christian Church in Beckworth, California.
David writes, “It is not automatic. Being born into a Christian home, being a living representative of a long line of dedicated Christians does not make you a Christian. It is the decision to trust and follow Christ that makes a Christian. One of the forces motivating me to write down these thoughts I’ve heard summarized this way: God has put enough into this world to make faith in Him a reasonable thing, but He has left enough out to make it impossible to acquire such faith by reason alone. So we all start with questioning.”
He continues, “If God exists, who in his right mind would not want to know Him? That is automatic. If there is a God, there is built-in longing for relationship with Him. For some, this means lifelong searching to know what is the truth. Being born in a Christian home adds fuel to searching, but answers are not automatic. Perhaps for me finding truth was more difficult because every positive answer was accompanied by the feeling that I was just believing what I wanted to believe or giving in to what I had been taught to believe. I wanted truth, not wish fulfillment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Griffith’s new book offers inspiration and solidarity to readers on their faith journeys.
Readers can purchase “Road to Certainty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
