Author Catherine Emerson Porto’s New Book, "Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II," Brings to Life a Beautiful and True Love Story That Survived Insurmountable Odds
Recent release “Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II,” from Covenant Books author Catherine Emerson Porto, is a stirring love story of a Navy aerial photographer and his beloved, who could only communicate through coded written correspondence during WWII. Written from the collection of their letters, Porto shares the enduring story of Tony and Bernice and the barriers they overcame together.
Albuquerque, NM, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Emerson Porto, whose professional career has spanned more than forty years in health care leadership roles in health information management, has completed her new book, “Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II: A Memoir of Anthony Libro Porto, Navy Aerial Photographer”: a powerful and true love story set against the backdrop of World War II.
“Dearest Darling” tells the true story of the WWII romance and marriage of Anthony (Tony) Porto of New York, a Navy aerial photographer aboard the USS Saginaw Bay, and Bernice Hardey of Texas. From a box of letters stored for decades, their daughter-in-law recounts their inspiring life together.
“Key to the story are Bernice's late-in-life recollections of the letters Tony wrote to her while he was aboard ship in the Pacific during the final battles of WWII,” writes Porto. “The letters were a lifeline, as Bernice listened to news feeds from Tokyo Rose about supposed Japanese triumphs and worried about Tony's safety amidst the heavy fighting. When Tony died in 2011, Bernice disclosed to the family their lifelong secret, recalling how happy she was the day she finally received the long-awaited letter from Tony disclosing in code that he was finally coming home.”
Porto continues, “‘Dearest Darling’ is more than a classic WWII love story. Bernice's and Tony's postwar lives are inspiring examples of devotion to something bigger than oneself: in their case, faith, family, community, country, and--above all--each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Catherine Emerson Porto’s new book is an uplifting story of the enduring power of love, and the various challenges it can overcome when two are truly meant to be.
Readers can purchase “Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II: A Memoir of Anthony Libro Porto, Navy Aerial Photographer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
