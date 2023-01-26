Author Catherine Emerson Porto’s New Book, "Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II," Brings to Life a Beautiful and True Love Story That Survived Insurmountable Odds

Recent release “Dearest Darling, Letters from World War II,” from Covenant Books author Catherine Emerson Porto, is a stirring love story of a Navy aerial photographer and his beloved, who could only communicate through coded written correspondence during WWII. Written from the collection of their letters, Porto shares the enduring story of Tony and Bernice and the barriers they overcame together.