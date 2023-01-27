Author Beverly Player’s New Book, "Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember," is a Captivating Story of the Author and Her Life's Pursuit of Knowing God Personally
Recent release “Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember,” from Covenant Books author Beverly Player, follows the author's upbringing and adolescence as she navigates the world around her in her quest to grow closer to God, all while making everlasting memories with loved ones. Through her journey, Player hopes to inspire others to also seek out the Lord and ask for Christ's forgiveness.
Shreveport, LA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Player, a retired social worker who resides in Shreveport, Louisiana, and enjoys driving, nature, and listening to music, has completed her new book, “Memoirs -The Beginning of Life as I Remember”: a profound account of the author’s life as she worked towards fully understanding the Lord and his workings, while also living a life full of adventure and love.
“What would you do if the spirit of someone you knew, who is now deceased, came to you with a message?” asks Player. “Are you aware that there is a cloud of witnesses that encompasses us? From early childhood, [I] sought adventure and to know God on a personal level. [I] was adamant about finding both. In spite of growing up in a town with a population of just over one thousand, life still proved adventurous. From serving meals at [my] great-aunt’s dinner parties to visiting relatives and friends near and far, [I] acquired enough memories to last a lifetime.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Player’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that paints an intimate portrait of the author, taking readers through her formative years as she worked hard to grow closer to God through the struggles and triumphs she experiences. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Player shares her life story in the hopes of encouraging her readers to realize the blessings God provides, and to accept Christ as one’s savior.
Readers can purchase “Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“What would you do if the spirit of someone you knew, who is now deceased, came to you with a message?” asks Player. “Are you aware that there is a cloud of witnesses that encompasses us? From early childhood, [I] sought adventure and to know God on a personal level. [I] was adamant about finding both. In spite of growing up in a town with a population of just over one thousand, life still proved adventurous. From serving meals at [my] great-aunt’s dinner parties to visiting relatives and friends near and far, [I] acquired enough memories to last a lifetime.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Player’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that paints an intimate portrait of the author, taking readers through her formative years as she worked hard to grow closer to God through the struggles and triumphs she experiences. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Player shares her life story in the hopes of encouraging her readers to realize the blessings God provides, and to accept Christ as one’s savior.
Readers can purchase “Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories