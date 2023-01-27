Author Beverly Player’s New Book, "Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember," is a Captivating Story of the Author and Her Life's Pursuit of Knowing God Personally

Recent release “Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember,” from Covenant Books author Beverly Player, follows the author's upbringing and adolescence as she navigates the world around her in her quest to grow closer to God, all while making everlasting memories with loved ones. Through her journey, Player hopes to inspire others to also seek out the Lord and ask for Christ's forgiveness.