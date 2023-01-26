Author S. A. L.’s New Book, "The Mermaid and the Wishing Star," is a Captivating Story That Takes Readers Along as a Mermaid Fights to Save Her True Love

Recent release “The Mermaid and the Wishing Star,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. A. L., introduces Melina, a young mermaid who is about to depart on her long-awaited coming-of-age week on land.