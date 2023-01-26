Author S. A. L.’s New Book, "The Mermaid and the Wishing Star," is a Captivating Story That Takes Readers Along as a Mermaid Fights to Save Her True Love
Recent release “The Mermaid and the Wishing Star,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. A. L., introduces Melina, a young mermaid who is about to depart on her long-awaited coming-of-age week on land.
New York, NY, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S. A. L. has completed her new book, “The Mermaid and the Wishing Star”: a compelling story about a young mermaid who encounters obstacles on the journey to find true love.
One starry night, before Melina is to depart on her long-awaited coming-of-age week on land, she makes a wish on a star in hopes of one day finding the kind of beautiful love her parents once shared. To her surprise, her wish comes true, but shortly after meeting the merman of her dreams, he disappears.
When Melina finally discovers that a pair of evil witches have taken him for their selfish purposes, surely to result in his death, she must rescue him before time runs out. Melina learns that to defeat the witches and save her merman, she will need the help of her friends. Will they be able to help her as her journey takes her into uncharted waters ruled by a legendary monster?
Author S. A. L. has been writing poetry and other forms of limerick since she was thirteen and has always had a dream of sharing her works with the world. Growing up in small towns around Indiana, her hobbies became a huge part of her life. Not only does she write, but she is also very creative with other forms of art such as drawing, arts and crafts, and yarn works (i.e., knitting and crochet). She loves her life as an at-home mom, being able to spend her days playing with her five-year-old daughter and working on her many craft projects. Through her love of nature and travel, inspiration finds her in unique and fun ways, and the idea of this book was no different.
S. A. L. writes, “If I had known it would succumb to this, would I still have made the choices that ultimately led to this very outcome? Would I have chosen to turn the other way when I saw him and try to forget about his charmingly beautiful face? Or would I choose to ignore the lucid dream of our encounter, knowing if I followed my heart, I would later be forced to rescue him at the expensive of the ones I cherish? The most unparalleled exchange between the heavens and earth, a life for a life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. A. L.’s tale invites readers to discover whether Melina will be able to enlist the help of kind strangers to save her true love. Together, can they defeat the evil witches that have stolen away others’ love for centuries?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mermaid and the Wishing Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
