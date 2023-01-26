Author Keith Seland’s New Book, "The Humaniverse Guide: Will ET Talk with Us?" Discusses Why and How Humans Can Prepare to Make First Contact with Intelligent Alien Life

Recent release “The Humaniverse Guide: Will ET Talk with Us?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith Seland, is an eye-opening analysis of how a proactive approach to making first contact with alien lifeforms will provide benefits to humanity that would otherwise be unachievable if one were to wait for extraterrestrials to seek out contact with humans first.