Amanda Waters’s New Book, "Talley the Horsey Gets a New Pair of Shoes," Follows a Horse Named Talley Who Must Find the Right Pair of Shoes to Protect His Hooves
Charlotte, NC, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amanda Waters, who grew up horseback riding and still maintains her love for horses as an adult, has completed her most recent book, “Talley the Horsey Gets a New Pair of Shoes”: a charming tale about an adventurous horse who sets off on an adventure to find the right pair of shoes to protect his hooves.
“I created Talley the Horsey’s character after our family horse, Taylor, and the amazing connection forged between my son and him. Taylor’s outgoing, loving, and whimsical personality was the inspiration for Talley the Horsey and his adventures. I wanted to create fun stories for my sons to enjoy and that are relatable to all toddlers,” writes Waters. “‘Talley the Horsey Gets a New Pair of Shoes’ is a cute story about Talley searching and ultimately finding the most perfect pair of shoes to run and play in.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Waters’s book finds Talley trying on all different sorts of shoes, from roller skates to ballet slippers, before finally discovering the right pair for him. With its vibrant illustrations and delightful main character, readers of all ages will want to revisit “Talley the Horsey Gets a New Pair of Shoes” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Talley the Horsey Gets a New Pair of Shoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
