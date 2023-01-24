Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country.
Weston, FL, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country.
Pizzicotti, meaning "small pinch," are traditional cookies from the region of Sicily, Italy. These soft cookies are made with only the finest ingredients and are handcrafted in small batches to ensure the perfect texture and flavor in every bite.
"We are thrilled to share our family's tradition and love recipe with the world," said Isabel Ermoli, the owner of Tartis. "Our gluten free cookies are perfect for any occasion, whether you want to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones with a special gift."
The online store offers a variety of flavors including original, pistachio, chocolate, and autumn-spice, and all cookies are made with all-natural ingredients. Customers can order online and have their Pizzicotti delivered straight to their door.
"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a taste of Italy," said Isabel Ermoli. "We are excited to bring our cookies to customers all over the country.” For more information, please visit www.pizzicotti.com or follow @tartis_weston in Instagram.
Pizzicotti, meaning "small pinch," are traditional cookies from the region of Sicily, Italy. These soft cookies are made with only the finest ingredients and are handcrafted in small batches to ensure the perfect texture and flavor in every bite.
"We are thrilled to share our family's tradition and love recipe with the world," said Isabel Ermoli, the owner of Tartis. "Our gluten free cookies are perfect for any occasion, whether you want to treat yourself or surprise your loved ones with a special gift."
The online store offers a variety of flavors including original, pistachio, chocolate, and autumn-spice, and all cookies are made with all-natural ingredients. Customers can order online and have their Pizzicotti delivered straight to their door.
"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a taste of Italy," said Isabel Ermoli. "We are excited to bring our cookies to customers all over the country.” For more information, please visit www.pizzicotti.com or follow @tartis_weston in Instagram.
Contact
Tartis LLCContact
Isabel Ermoli
954-706-7773
www.pizzicotti.com
Isabel Ermoli
954-706-7773
www.pizzicotti.com
Categories