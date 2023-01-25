Modern Requirements Named a Champion in the 2023 SoftwareReviews Best Requirements Management Awards
Toronto, Canada, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Modern Requirements, the preeminent requirements management solutions provider, has received a Champion Medal, earning a top spot in the 2023 Requirements Management Emotional Footprint Awards, from SoftwareReviews. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a third-party, independent IT research and advisory firm.
The award is based on authentic user-review data. Vendors were rated across key customer relationship metrics and value drivers that make up their overall customer experience (CX) score. Modern Requirements is a Champion in the category earning an overall Composite Score of 8.8/10 and a best-in-class +94 Net Emotional Footprint score. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified. See the full report on www.modernrequirements.com.
Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via Software Reviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score. This score represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feeling toward the provider and the product.
As a champion medalist, Modern Requirements’ composite score of 8.8/10 measured users’ ratings of satisfaction that cost is fair relative to value, their plan to renew and likeliness to recommend. Vendor support, ease of data integration, breadth of features and business value created, are some of the highest-rated capabilities associated with Modern Requirements, resulting in a 100% rating for Plan to Renew.
SoftwareReviews also compares and evaluates other vendors in the market using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports. Modern Requirements is ranked one of the highest among the Requirements Management vendors reported, such as Jama Connect, Visure, Polarion ALM, IBM Doors Next and Codebeamer.
“I don't know of any other products that offer what Modern Requirements does. This is a great product, highly recommended. Their full suite of tools is pretty amazing,” said Wendy L, Information Technology Customer.
“We are thrilled and gratified that our clients have positioned our company as an industry leader. The data in this report should provide our current and prospective clients confidence in their tool selection process.” -Bob Savelson SVP Sales Modern Requirements
Modern Requirements also outperformed the category average in multiple product features satisfaction. This demonstrates the application’s ability to extend the capabilities of Azure DevOps in areas such as:
● Collaboration
● Change management
● ALM integration
● Traceability
● And much more
Ready to turn Azure DevOps into a complete, powerful requirements management solution? Get a Free Trial of Modern Requirements by visiting their website.
About Modern Requirements
Modern Requirements is a leading enterprise requirements lifecycle solutions provider. Its award-winning flagship product, Modern Requirements4DevOps, is fully embedded in Azure DevOps. Referred to as Microsoft’s Requirements Management go-to partner, Modern Requirements has become an industry staple for those positioned on Microsoft’s leading ALM tools – Azure DevOps Server and Azure DevOps. Modern Requirement4DevOps supports agile, waterfall, and hybrid requirements approaches. It includes an industry-leading feature set with complete project auditability.
About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards and Software Reports
SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
Contact
Modern RequirementsContact
Darshanie Mahadeo
1-416-469-3123
www.modernrequirements.com/
