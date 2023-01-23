2% for Conservation Welcomes New Board Members and Elects New Board Chair
Manhattan, MT, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The nonprofit brings Jesse Bone and Kalvyn Ferronato onto their board of directors and elects Jess Johnson as their Board Chair.
2% for Conservation, a nonprofit certifying businesses and individuals that give at least 1% of the time and 1% of their money to fish and wildlife conservation, welcomed Jesse Bone and Kalvyn Ferronato to their board of directors. Jess Johnson was unanimously elected by supporting board members as the Board Chair.
From an idea that was created in Founding Member SITKA Gear’s office, Two Percent for Conservation has grown to over 150 certified businesses in four countries and thousands of individual pledge makers on every continent. Nearly 1,800 conservation causes and chapters are supported by the work of “2%’s” members to better support healthy wildlife populations, vibrant ecosystems, and community volunteerism.
With the addition of the two new board members, Jeff Sposito, President and CEO of 2% Certified brand Stone Glacier and creator of 2% for Conservation, has stepped down from his two-term role as Board Chair.
“It has been a pleasure to have had a part in the growth of 2% for Conservation and to watch the organization make a significant positive impact on fish and wildlife conservation causes,” said Sposito. “Not only has 2% for Conservation drove significant funds to conservation organizations around the world but it has also changed the narrative and consumer perception about what is expected from industry leading brands and corporations. We should all be willing to leverage our positions of influence and successes to make a positive impact. That narrative was a guiding principle when we founded the organization 8 years ago and I am proud to see that come to life. I’m excited about the future of 2% for Conservation. The organization is in great hands with passionate and intelligent leaders that will continue to drive change with a staunch focus on protecting our wildlife.”
The two members joining the board are Jesse Bone and Kalvyn Ferronato. Jesse Bone is the co-owner of the first 2% Certified Canadian Business, Filter Studios Inc. Bone grew up in the ecologically rich region of northern British Columbia, Canada and has a deep connection to the land. Bone was raised with a farm-to-table connection and thoroughly believes that the connection to food and the land is essential to our existence as a species.
Originally the first intern for 2% for Conservation in 2019, then Brand Coordinator until Spring 2022, Kalvyn Ferronato also joins the board. Ferronato was born and raised fishing the west coast and moved to the Northern Rockies during college. She is currently raising her son, Reed, in Montana where her desire for conservation has helped garner an appreciation and understanding of the need for active participation in the outdoors and conservation programs.
In addition to the two new board members, board member Jess Johnson, from Wyoming Wildlife Federation, was unanimously elected to become 2%’s Board Chair. Johnson grew up ranching in Montana, Northern California, and Wyoming and has a deep appreciation for wildlife. She spends her time volunteering for wildlife and outdoor equity causes as well as bringing her dedication to educating on advocacy in the conservation arena, and the dialogue around hunting within the hunting industry.
For more information about 2% for Conservation, please check out www.fishandwildlife.org.
About 2% for Conservation
2% for Conservation’s Mission: www.fishandwildlife.org/mission
2% for Conservation is a 501(c)3 organization based out of Montana, USA that certifies businesses that donate their time and money to conservation efforts around the world. They also provide a connection point for businesses and individuals to find effective wildlife conservation causes to support, as well as team training and education for businesses that support conservation.
Media Contact
Jared Frasier
jared@fishandwildlife.org
