"When Religious Leaders Become Atheist," Presented by the Centre for Inquiry Canada
Five ex-religious leaders from three different faiths, Muslim, Jewish and Christian, will discuss how they ultimately rejected their beliefs, and became atheists. Moderated by Dan Barker, international speaker and author of "Losing Faith In Faith."
Vancouver, Canada, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Centre For Inquiry in Canada is presenting a live event at UBC Robson Square in Vancouver. Dan Barker will be moderating a panel discussion with five ex-religious leaders from three different religions, Muslim, Jewish and Christian. Each of them will share their unique stories of their journeys to ultimately rejecting the very religions they had positions of leadership within.
This public event will be available to attend both in person, and by live-streaming on Zoom. Panel members will share fascinating backgrounds -- pastor, missionary, muezzin, rabbi -- and also respond to questions from the audience.
The Centre For Inquiry in Canada is a non-profit organization that promotes critical thinking, evidence-based decision making, and Humanist values.
More information at https://centreforinquiry.ca/when-religious-leaders-become-atheists
Contact
Centre for Inquiry VancouverContact
John Lombard
604-312-6667
centreforinquiry.ca
John Lombard
604-312-6667
centreforinquiry.ca
