Sumantri Endang Has Been Appointed General Manager at Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson in Bintan
PT Willson Global International is delighted to announce the appointment of Sumantri Endang as the General Manager of Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson – Bintan - Indonesia, effective immediately.
Bintan, Indonesia, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On behalf of PT Alam Indah Gemilang, PT Willson Global International is delighted to announce to announce the appointment of Sumantri Endang as the General Manager of Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson – Bintan - Indonesia, effective immediately. In this role, he will be primarily responsible for managing the hotel operations and maintaining the unparalleled service excellence that is synonymous with Willson Hospitality brand, for guests to create indelible memories.
Sumantri has a successful records in leading mid-scale to large international standard operation hotels, gained from managing properties in various locations in Indonesia as well as in Asian countries, Middle East and South Pacific when he served as a long years executive members of Starwood. Sheraton and Park Hotel Group. He is especially skilled in knowing market shares of the area Riau Islands, International, Singapore, Indonesia and Sumantri is in a preparation to assist the master developer on China market re-opening.
Grand Lagoi Hotel By Willson is a 132-room 4-star and and is in a progress to open additional 70 another All Suites Tower in this coming year of 2023. Boasting an outdoor pool with sweeping bay views and an 3 dining options, Grand Lagoi Hotel by Willson provides a relaxing get away in Lagoi. It is located just a 5-minute walk from Plaza Lagoi, lake, public beach and offers free WiFi access throughout.
The sophisticated rooms here are all air-conditioned and features a flat-screen satellite TV, a personal safe and wardrobe. The room is also fitted with an electric kettle and minibar. En suite bathroom comes with a shower and hairdryer. The on-site restaurant serves international food and offers panoramic views of Lake Lagoi Bay.
Sumantri Endang
+628127027418
www.grandlagoihotel.com
