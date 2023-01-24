Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon at Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon on Wednesday, March 1 at 8PM.
New York, NY, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Remember when you used to listen to an entire album? When flipping the vinyl meant you were in store for more greatness? Founded in 2003, Classic Albums Live has quickly earned a stellar reputation for perfectly recreating classic rock albums in its entirety, reproduced to be as true to the original recording as possible, and without costumes or impersonators. The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album live on stage, note for note, cut for cut. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, will mark the 50th Anniversary of this legendary album. The concert includes The Dark Side of the Moon LP performed in its entirety followed by a set of Pink Floyd deep tracks. Tickets for Classic Albums Live can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.
Entrance: For this event, patrons will be entering through the West Street Gate – between Chambers Street and Harrison Street. Go to 190 West St., New York, NY 10013, and walk 200 feet north to the West Street Gate Entrance. Do not enter at their usual address on Chambers; Please go around the corner to West Street. COVID Policy: Masks are optional. If you are feeling any COVID-related or flu-like symptoms on the day of the show, please stay home, or seek medical attention, and be safe.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theater, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit their website.
